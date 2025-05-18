Travis d'Arnaud News: Hits clutch homer

D'Arnaud went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an RBI single during Sunday's 6-4 win over the Dodgers.

D'Arnaud lifted a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning off Anthony Banda, helping the Halos pull off the series sweep of their Los Angeles counterparts. The performance snapped a four-game hitting drought for d'Arnaud, who went 0-for-15 with seven strikeouts during that stretch. D'Arnaud is slashing .200/.250/.317 in 64 plate appearances this season while operating as Logan O'Hoppe's backup.