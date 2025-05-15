Travis Jankowski Injury: Goes on IL with groin strain

The Rays placed Jankowski on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left groin strain.

Jankowski was removed from the seventh inning of Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays due to the injury. He'll be eligible to return May 25, but it's unclear whether he'll be ready to go on that date. With Josh Lowe back from the IL, there might not be a role for Jankowski once he's physically ready to return.