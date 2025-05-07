Fantasy Baseball
Travis Jankowski

Travis Jankowski News: Getting regular starts vs. RHPs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Jankowski is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

The lefty-hitting Jankowski will hit the bench while the Phillies send southpaw Cristopher Sanchez to the hill, but the veteran outfielder appears to have temporarily settled into a near-everyday role against right-handed pitching. Jankowski started in each of the Rays' last three matchups with righties and went 3-for-11 with a walk, a stolen base and three runs scored during that stretch.

Travis Jankowski
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
