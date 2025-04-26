Travis Jankowski News: Joins active roster

The Rays selected Jankowski's contract from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

The Rays are in dire need of outfield depth on their big league squad with four outfielders currently on the injured list, so they'll bring up Jankowski immediately after acquiring him from the White Sox. With a .506 OPS over the past two seasons, he'll likely remain on the bench most days and will likely be the first to head back to the minors once Tampa Bay begins to activate its injured players. Coco Montes was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.