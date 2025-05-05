Fantasy Baseball
Travis Sykora

Travis Sykora Injury: Dominates to begin rehab stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Sykora (hip) struck out six in two innings for the Nationals' Florida Complex League affiliate Saturday, allowing one run on one hit and one walk.

Seeing his first game action of the year after undergoing hip labrum surgery this offseason, Sykora simply overmatched FCL hitters. The 21-year-old southpaw is the Nationals' top pitching prospect after a breakout 2024 campaign at Single-A Fredericksburg, and he'll likely be assigned to High-A Wilmington once his rehab stint is complete.

