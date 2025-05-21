Fantasy Baseball
Travis Sykora headshot

Travis Sykora News: Perfect at Single-A on Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2025 at 8:57am

Sykora threw three perfect innings for Single-A Fredericksburg on Tuesday while striking out five.

The 21-year-old righty had a delayed start to the season as he recovered from offseason hip surgery, but Syroka has been dominant since being cleared to get back on the mound. After two appearances in the Florida Complex League in which he compiled a 14:1 K:BB through only five innings, Sykora got bumped up to Single-A and has kept rolling, producing a 0.00 ERA and 9:2 K:BB in six innings over two starts. His workload is still being monitored -- he threw only 42 pitches (29 strikes) Tuesday -- but another promotion to High-A could come quickly given the lack of a challenge Carolina League hitters are presenting him.

