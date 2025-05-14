Fantasy Baseball
Travis Sykora headshot

Travis Sykora News: Ready to make 2025 Single-A debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 14, 2025 at 9:49am

Single-A Fredericksburg reinstated Sykora (hip) from its 7-day injured list Wednesday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Sykora made two rehab starts in the rookie-level Florida Complex League after recovering from hip labrum surgery, permitting just one run with a 14:1 K:BB over five innings. The 21-year-old has some of the best upside of any pitching prospect in the minors and will make his 2025 debut for Fredericksburg on Wednesday.

