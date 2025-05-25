Fantasy Baseball
Trea Turner

Trea Turner News: Plates three in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Turner went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an RBI single and a sacrifice fly during Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Athletics.

Turner accounted for three of Philadelphia's four runs Sunday and logged his fifth multi-hit game in his last seven appearances. The shortstop's three RBI marked a season high. On the year, Turner is slashing .310/.365/.443 with five home runs, 14 stolen bases and 37 runs scored.

Trea Turner
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
