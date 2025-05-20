Trea Turner News: Stays hot in rout

Turner went 3-for-5 with two RBI, a double, a triple and a run scored in Monday's 9-3 victory over the Rockies.

It was notably Turner's second triple in his past four outings, and he now has 15 multi-hit games on the season. The All-Star shortstop has been sizzling at the dish over his last 21 contests, a stretch where he's batting .359 (33-for-92) with one home run, four doubles and 10 RBI to go with 17 runs scored and four stolen bases. Turner is tied for fourth in the National League with 56 hits overall in 2025.