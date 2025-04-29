Trent Grisham News: Gets scoring rout started
Grisham went 1-for-6 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 15-3 win over Baltimore.
Grisham kicked the Yankees' offense into gear in the first inning, taking the second pitch of the at-bat he saw from Kyle Gibson deep to right field for a solo homer. Grisham is up to eight home runs for the season (tied for ninth most in the majors), five of which have come over his last six games.
