Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trent Grisham headshot

Trent Grisham News: Gets scoring rout started

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Grisham went 1-for-6 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 15-3 win over Baltimore.

Grisham kicked the Yankees' offense into gear in the first inning, taking the second pitch of the at-bat he saw from Kyle Gibson deep to right field for a solo homer. Grisham is up to eight home runs for the season (tied for ninth most in the majors), five of which have come over his last six games.

Trent Grisham
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now