Trent Grisham headshot

Trent Grisham News: Heading to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Grisham is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

He'll hit the bench for the second time in four games while the Yankees go with a starting outfield of Jasson Dominguez, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge for the series finale. Along with Dominguez, Bellinger and designated hitter Ben Rice, Grisham is part of a four-man group vying for three spots in the Yankees' regular lineup against right-handed pitching in a given game.

Trent Grisham
New York Yankees
