Trent Grisham News: Pops ninth home run

Grisham went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Monday's loss to San Diego.

Grisham opened the game's scoring with his two-run shot in the third inning. It was his ninth long ball of the year and fifth in his last 11 appearances. The 28-year-old hit nine home runs in 209 plate appearances last season but reached that total in his 93rd plate appearance in 2025. Grisham is slashing .298/.379/.631 with 10 extra-base hits and 17 RBI.