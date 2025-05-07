Trent Grisham News: Retreating to bench Wednesday
Grisham is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.
Grisham opened the season as the Yankees' fourth outfielder, but thanks to a hot bat and solid defense, he appears to have moved into at least a semi-regular role. He'll hit the bench for Wednesday's series finale, but Grisham had started in center field and batted leadoff in each of the previous three games.
