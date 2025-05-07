Fantasy Baseball
Trent Grisham headshot

Trent Grisham News: Retreating to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Grisham is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Grisham opened the season as the Yankees' fourth outfielder, but thanks to a hot bat and solid defense, he appears to have moved into at least a semi-regular role. He'll hit the bench for Wednesday's series finale, but Grisham had started in center field and batted leadoff in each of the previous three games.

