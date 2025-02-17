Fantasy Baseball
Trevor Bauer News: Returns to Japan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2025 at 5:25pm

Bauer signed a one-year contract with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball on Jan. 27.

Bauer will be embarking on his second stint in Japan, after he spent the 2023 season with the BayStars following his release from the Dodgers in January of that year. The Dodgers cut Bauer loose shortly after MLB reduced his suspension from 324 games to 194 games following a successful appeal, and while the ban is now considered served, the 34-year-old right-hander hasn't seemed to gain any real momentum in his efforts to return to affiliated ball. He'll instead continue his career with the BayStars after he spent the 2024 campaign in the Mexican League, where he turned in a 2.48 ERA and 120:21 K:BB in 83.1 innings for Diablos Rojos del Mexico.

