Trevor Megill News: Notches fifth save

Megill earned the save in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Rays, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Megill was called upon to protect a 4-2 lead in the ninth and did so on just 13 pitches. Since blowing his first save April 12, the 31-year-old has converted four straight chances while yielding only one run over nine appearances. On the season, he owns a 3.18 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB across 11.1 innings while securing five saves in six opportunities.