Trevor Megill News: Secures fourth save

Megill earned the save against the Astros on Tuesday, tossing a perfect ninth inning while picking up a strikeout.

Megill retired the side on just six pitches while ending with a three-pitch strikeout on Brendan Rodgers. Tuesday was his first time throwing a full inning without allowing a baserunner since April 1. He's allowed one run over his last seven appearances while converting all three of his save opportunities over that span.