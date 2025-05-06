Fantasy Baseball
Trevor Megill News: Secures fourth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Megill earned the save against the Astros on Tuesday, tossing a perfect ninth inning while picking up a strikeout.

Megill retired the side on just six pitches while ending with a three-pitch strikeout on Brendan Rodgers. Tuesday was his first time throwing a full inning without allowing a baserunner since April 1. He's allowed one run over his last seven appearances while converting all three of his save opportunities over that span.

