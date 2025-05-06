Trevor Megill News: Secures fourth save
Megill earned the save against the Astros on Tuesday, tossing a perfect ninth inning while picking up a strikeout.
Megill retired the side on just six pitches while ending with a three-pitch strikeout on Brendan Rodgers. Tuesday was his first time throwing a full inning without allowing a baserunner since April 1. He's allowed one run over his last seven appearances while converting all three of his save opportunities over that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now