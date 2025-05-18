Trevor Megill News: Tallies sixth save

Megill collected the save in Sunday's 5-2 win against the Twins, pitching a clean inning with two strikeouts.

The Milwaukee right-hander showed no trouble in this 14-pitch outing, firing 11 strikes to smoothly collect his 27th career save. Megill is riding a streak of seven consecutive scoreless appearances, notching four saves with an 8:3 K:BB over six innings. Through 13.1 total frames, the 31-year-old has pitched to a 2.70 ERA and 17:7 K:BB across 17 appearances.