Trevor Rogers Injury: Labors in second rehab start

Rogers (knee) allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two in 1.2 innings during Tuesday's minor-league rehab start with Triple-A Norfolk, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It was the second rehab start for Rogers, who continues to build up his workload after missing spring training with a right knee subluxation. The left-hander averaged just 91.8 mph on his fastball, and he threw only 55 pitches Tuesday. Rogers has a chance to join Baltimore's beleaguered starting rotation at some point in May, but he still figures to need at least two more appearances in the minors before becoming an option in the major leagues.