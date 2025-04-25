Fantasy Baseball
Trevor Rogers Injury: Throws 44 pitches in rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Rogers (knee) made his first minor-league rehab start Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three in three innings for Double-A Chesapeake.

Working his way back from a right knee subluxation, Rogers showed some signs of rust but did throw 44 pitches in his return to game action. The left-hander figures to need somewhere in the neighborhood of four or five rehab outings to build up his pitch count, although he's not guaranteed to occupy a rotation spot for the Orioles once he's deemed ready to return. Given how poorly Baltimore's pitching has performed -- the team ranks last in the majors in ERA (5.25) and batting average against (.291) -- it wouldn't be surprising if Rogers does rejoin the major-league roster after he's activated from the injured list.

Trevor Rogers
Baltimore Orioles
