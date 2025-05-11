Trevor Rogers News: Comes off IL, sent to Triple-A

The Orioles reinstated Rogers (knee) from the 15-day injured list Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Cade Povich (5.55 ERA, 1.54 WHIP in seven starts) and Kyle Gibson (13.11 ERA, 2.49 WHIP in three starts) haven't made strong cases for sticking around in the Baltimore rotation, but Rogers didn't perform well enough over his four-start rehab assignment to make a convincing argument to join the big club upon being activated. Between stops with Norfolk and Double-A Chesapeake, Rogers surrendered 10 earned runs on 15 hits and five walks while striking out 13 across 12 innings. He'll continue to make regular turns out of the Norfolk rotation, and if he displays improved numbers in his upcoming starts, Rogers could earn a look with the big club.