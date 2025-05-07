Trevor Story News: Drops to sixth in order

Story batted sixth and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Rangers.

Story had mostly batted fifth this season and had a stretch as the cleanup hitter, but the shortstop has been tough to watch of late. After Tuesday's 0-fer, he's hitting .120 (6-for-50) with a .305 OPS, one RBI and 19 strikeouts (35.2 strikeout percentage) over the last 12 contests. Prior to that, Story had an 18-game stretch during which he posted a .378 average and 1.011 OPS.