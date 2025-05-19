Trevor Story News: Pilfers ninth bag

Story went 1-for-4 with a steal and one RBI in Monday's 3-1 victory over the Mets.

The Boston shortstop swiped second base off New York starter Kodai Senga after reaching on an infield single in the opening frame. The steal snapped an ice cold eight-game stretch without one during which Story slashed an anemic .125/.176/.219 across 34 plate appearances. Given that Story has struggled to a .129 batting average (12-for-93) over his last 23 games, the Red Sox may soon be tempted to promote Marcelo Mayer, who is slashing .264/.335/.459 in 179 plate appearances at Triple-A Worcester.