Trevor Story News: Smacks three-run home run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Story went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer in Saturday's 10-1 win over the Royals.

Story -- who entered Saturday's game having gone 7-for-62 (.113) over his last 15 games -- gave the Red Sox a 7-1 lead in the seventh inning, when he took Angel Zerpa deep to left-center field for a three-run home run. It was Story's sixth home run of the season and first since April 18 against the White Sox. His struggles at the plate prompted manager Alex Cora to bump Story down to sixth in the batting order against the Rangers on Tuesday, but his long shot Saturday could be a turning point for the veteran shortstop.

