Trevor Williams News: Dealt tough-luck loss

Williams (1-2) was charged with the loss Thursday in Pittsburgh after he allowed one run on three hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander served up a leadoff homer to Oneil Cruz in the bottom of the first inning, which was all it would take to be saddled with the loss on a day when the Nationals were shut out. Despite the unfortunate loss, the performance was a major step forward for Williams, who surrendered 12 runs across his first three starts of the season. A home matchup with the Orioles likely awaits next week.