Trevor Williams News: Falls apart late

Williams (2-5) took the loss Thursday against Atlanta, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and no walks across 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

Williams allowed one unearned run on two hits through four innings before having a nightmare fifth frame. He hit Ozzie Albies with a pitch to begin the inning, and later allowed three straight singles before being pulled. Williams has now allowed at least four runs in four consecutive starts, and he owns a 6.86 ERA and a 17:5 K:BB across 21.0 innings during that stretch. He's tentatively scheduled to pitch again Wednesday in a rematch with Atlanta.