Trevor Williams News: Folds against Cards
Williams (2-4) took the loss Saturday as the Nationals fell 4-2 to the Cardinals, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out four.
He did complete six innings for the first time in 2025, but otherwise it was another pedestrian performance for Williams. The right-hander has been tagged for at least four runs in three straight starts, and he'll carry a 5.88 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 34:12 K:BB through 41.1 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Atlanta.
