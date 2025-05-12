Trey Sweeney News: Drives in three runs
Sweeney went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer in Monday's win against Boston.
Sweeney ripped a three-run shot during Detroit's nine-run third inning. He later singled in the fourth and eighth frames. Sweeney has been on a tear lately, producing five multi-hit games over his last seven appearances. That hot streak has boosted his season OPS from .600 to .735 with four home runs through 40 games.
