Trey Sweeney News: Drives in three runs

Sweeney went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer in Monday's win against Boston.

Sweeney ripped a three-run shot during Detroit's nine-run third inning. He later singled in the fourth and eighth frames. Sweeney has been on a tear lately, producing five multi-hit games over his last seven appearances. That hot streak has boosted his season OPS from .600 to .735 with four home runs through 40 games.