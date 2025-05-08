Trey Sweeney News: Four hits, four runs Thursday
Sweeney went 4-for-8 with four runs scored in Thursday's doubleheader sweep over the Rockies.
Sweeney has hit safely in his last eight games and has racked up four straight multi-hit efforts. During the hitting streak, he has gone 15-for-32 (.469) with two home runs, one double, seven RBI and nine runs scored. The shortstop has carved out a near-everyday role in recent weeks after beginning the year in a platoon with Javier Baez, who is now in the outfield. When the streak started, Sweeney was hitting .198, but he's up to .269 with a .732 OPS, three homers, 15 RBI, 23 runs and two stolen bases across 37 contests on the year.
