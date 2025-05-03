Trey Sweeney News: Lifts off in win

Sweeney went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-1 win over the Angels.

Sweeney hit his second home run of the season in the seventh inning, which at the time tied the game at 1-1 before the Tigers exploded for eight runs in the ninth. The shortstop is riding a modest three-game hitting streak, though he hasn't had a multi-hit performance since April 18, which has kept him from building much momentum.