Trey Sweeney News: Provides jolt in Sunday's big win

Sweeney went 4-for-5 with a home run, two total runs scored and six RBI in Sunday's 13-1 win over the Angels.

Sweeney tied his career high with the four hits and set a new career best for RBI in a game. It was actually the first time this season that the shortstop had multiple RBI in a contest, and just the third time that he recorded multiple hits. Sweeney is now riding a modest five-game hitting streak, during which time he's gone 8-for-20 with two home runs and seven RBI.