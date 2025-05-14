Trey Sweeney News: Stays hot in May

Sweeney went 1-for-2 with an RBI single and a sac fly in Wednesday's 6-5 win over Boston.

Sweeney put the Tigers on the board in the second inning on an RBI single and tacked on another run in the sixth on a sac fly that brought Dillon Dingler home. Sweeney has logged at least one RBI in each of his last three games, and since the beginning of May he has gone 19-for-47 (.404) with three home runs and 13 RBI.