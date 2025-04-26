Trey Yesavage News: Racking up Ks at Single-A

Yesavage struck out 10 and gave up two runs on one hit and two walks over 4.2 innings for Single-A Dunedin on Friday.

It's the second straight start with double-digit strikeouts for the 2024 first-round pick, who is predictably dominating Florida State League hitters. Yesavage sports a 3.12 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB through 17.1 innings, and once the weather gets better in the Pacific Northwest, the 21-year-old right-hander should receive a promotion to High-A Vancouver, where he'll face a better test of his current skills.