Tristan Beck News: Makes first appearance of 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Beck surrendered one earned run on two hits while striking out two over three innings in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Nationals.

The 28-year-old worked in long relief after being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, following Justin Verlander's (pectoral) placement on the 15-day injured list. Beck threw 26 of his 38 pitches for strikes and delivered two scoreless innings before allowing two singles and a run in his final frame. Before being recalled, Beck served in a multi-inning relief role for Sacramento, where he posted a 3.24 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and a 29:11 K:BB over 25 innings in 15 games.

