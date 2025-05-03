Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Triston Casas headshot

Triston Casas Injury: Likely done for 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

The Red Sox placed Casas on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a ruptured left patellar tendon.

Although Casas is only on the 10-day IL for now, his diagnosis almost certainly rules him out for the remainder of the 2025 season. Abraham Toro was selected from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move to give Boston infield depth, though Romy Gonzalez will likely receive the bulk of starts at first.

Triston Casas
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now