Triston Casas Injury: Likely done for 2025
The Red Sox placed Casas on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a ruptured left patellar tendon.
Although Casas is only on the 10-day IL for now, his diagnosis almost certainly rules him out for the remainder of the 2025 season. Abraham Toro was selected from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move to give Boston infield depth, though Romy Gonzalez will likely receive the bulk of starts at first.
