Triston Casas Injury: Recovering from surgery

Casas underwent successful surgery Sunday to repair the ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The 25-year-old suffered the injury during Friday's 6-1 win over the Twins, and the organization didn't waste much time sending him in for the surgery. Casas doesn't have an official timeline for his return, but he's expected to miss the rest of the 2025 season while going through his recovery and rehab programs. Romy Gonzalez has started at first base in both of the two games since Casas went down with the knee injury.