Triston Casas Injury: Stretchered off field

Casas (leg) was removed in the second inning of Friday's game against the Twins, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Casas stepped awkwardly on top of first base while trying to beat out a throw and fell hard to the ground. He was down for several minutes before being stretchered off the field, and an update from the Red Sox should be made once he undergoes further testing. Romy Gonzalez pinch ran for Casas and is in the game at first base for the top of the third inning.