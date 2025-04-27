Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Triston Casas headshot

Triston Casas News: Continuing to work in platoon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Casas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Casas will sit for a second straight game with the Guardians sending another lefty (Logan Allen) to the mound. The first baseman has yet to start against a southpaw this season, though Sunday's contest marks just the sixth such game for the Red Sox. Romy Gonzalez is receiving another start at first base.

Triston Casas
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now