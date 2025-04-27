Triston Casas News: Continuing to work in platoon
Casas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Casas will sit for a second straight game with the Guardians sending another lefty (Logan Allen) to the mound. The first baseman has yet to start against a southpaw this season, though Sunday's contest marks just the sixth such game for the Red Sox. Romy Gonzalez is receiving another start at first base.
