Triston Casas News: Cracks three-run shot

Casas went 1-for-3 with one walk and a three-run home run in Tuesday's 8-3 win over Seattle.

Casas extended the Red Sox's lead to four runs in the seventh inning, when he took Trent Thornton deep to center field for a three-run home run. It was Casas' second homer of the season, and while he's started the year with a disappointing .519 OPS, his efforts Tuesday could be a sign of things to come for the 25-year-old first baseman.