Tsung-Che Cheng News: Promotion official

The Pirates recalled Cheng from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.

Cheng will head to the big leagues for the first time, joining the Pirates as a replacement for utility man Jared Triolo (back), who was placed on the injured list. The 23-year-old is capable of playing second base, third base and shortstop, but he's not included in the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals and may not be in store for regular playing time during his stint with the big club.