Tucker Barnhart headshot

Tucker Barnhart News: Joins big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

The Rangers selected Barnhart's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Barnhart will join the major-league roster for the first time this season to provide Texas with some depth behind the plate while Kyle Higashioka nurses a hamstring injury. Barnhart owns just a .541 OPS in the majors since 2022 but has shown more promise in the minors this year with a .246/.354/.391 slash line through 89 plate appearances.

