The Mets optioned Adcock to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Andrew Tredinnick of The Bergen Record reports.

Adcock spent 24 hours with the big club and threw 18 pitches out of the bullpen Thursday against the Diamondbacks. He faced four batters and surrendered one hit and one walk. With Adcock going back down to Triple-A, the Mets have recalled fellow reliever Austin Warren.