Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ty France headshot

Ty France Injury: Exits game with foot contusion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

France was removed during the fifth inning of the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader in Baltimore with a left foot contusion, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

France grounded out in the top of the fifth inning before being replaced on defense prior to the bottom of the frame. The Twins could have more information on France's status in between games, but France will likely sit out the second leg of the twin bill, at the very least.

Ty France
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now