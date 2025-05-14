Ty France Injury: Exits game with foot contusion

France was removed during the fifth inning of the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader in Baltimore with a left foot contusion, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

France grounded out in the top of the fifth inning before being replaced on defense prior to the bottom of the frame. The Twins could have more information on France's status in between games, but France will likely sit out the second leg of the twin bill, at the very least.