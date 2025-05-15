Ty France Injury: Idle for Thursday's game
France (foot) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles.
On Wednesday, France exited in the fifth inning of the Twins' 6-3 win in the first game of a doubleheader due to a left foot contusion, then was withheld from action in the 8-6 win over the Orioles later on that day. The Twins are continuing to view France as day-to-day, but he'll miss out on a second straight start as the team wraps up its series in Baltimore. Kody Clemens will fill in for France at first base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now