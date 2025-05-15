Ty France Injury: Idle for Thursday's game

France (foot) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles.

On Wednesday, France exited in the fifth inning of the Twins' 6-3 win in the first game of a doubleheader due to a left foot contusion, then was withheld from action in the 8-6 win over the Orioles later on that day. The Twins are continuing to view France as day-to-day, but he'll miss out on a second straight start as the team wraps up its series in Baltimore. Kody Clemens will fill in for France at first base.