Ty France headshot

Ty France News: Rejoining lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

France (foot) is starting at first base and batting cleanup Friday against the Brewers.

France sat the previous two contests after suffering a foot injury in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader, but he's back in action for Friday's series opener in Milwaukee. After posting a .745 OPS in his first 31 games of the year, France has struggled so far in May with a .217 average (10-for-46) and just two extra-base hits in 12 contests.

