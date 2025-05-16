Ty France News: Rejoining lineup Friday

France (foot) is starting at first base and batting cleanup Friday against the Brewers.

France sat the previous two contests after suffering a foot injury in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader, but he's back in action for Friday's series opener in Milwaukee. After posting a .745 OPS in his first 31 games of the year, France has struggled so far in May with a .217 average (10-for-46) and just two extra-base hits in 12 contests.