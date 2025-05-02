Ty France News: Stays hot Thursday
France went 3-for-5 with a double in Thursday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Guardians.
France has been red hot at the plate recently, going 12-for-25 (.480) with four doubles and a home run during his current six-game hitting streak. The 30-year-old first baseman is now slashing .281/.352/.421 to start the year with three homers, 18 RBI and 14 runs scored across 128 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now