Ty France News: Stays hot Thursday

France went 3-for-5 with a double in Thursday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Guardians.

France has been red hot at the plate recently, going 12-for-25 (.480) with four doubles and a home run during his current six-game hitting streak. The 30-year-old first baseman is now slashing .281/.352/.421 to start the year with three homers, 18 RBI and 14 runs scored across 128 plate appearances.