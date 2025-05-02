Tyler Alexander News: Listed as Friday's opener

Alexander is now listed as Milwaukee's starting pitcher for Friday's game against the Cubs, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Quinn Priester had originally been listed as Friday's probable starter, but the Brewers are turning to the left-handed Alexander as the opener ahead of Priester. Alexander started three games in April, but his last four appearances have come out of the bullpen. On the season, Alexander has a 4.56 ERA and 20:11 K:BB across 23.2 innings. Expect Priester to still handle the bulk of the innings workload Friday.