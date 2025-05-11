Tyler Anderson News: Handed first loss

Anderson (2-1) took the loss Sunday against the Orioles, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out five in five innings.

Anderson got tagged in the opening frame for a double and a triple but escaped allowing only one run after punching out a pair. Anderson kept the Orioles at bay over the next three frames, but an error to begin the fifth awarded them two unearned runs before his day was done. It was his first time in his last five starts not reaching six innings but also his first time since April 18 not allowing a home run. Anderson's allowed three runs or fewer in every outing thus far but will have his hands full against the Dodgers on the road over the weekend.