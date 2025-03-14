Tyler Anderson News: Spring struggles continue

Anderson allowed six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three batters over 3.1 innings in a Cactus League game against the Athletics on Friday.

Anderson served up a solo homer to Shane Langeliers in the first inning, then retired only one of the five batters he faced in the second. The lefty was temporarily pulled, but under spring training rules he was allowed to re-enter the contest. Though Anderson was able to get through two more innings without allowing a run, he loaded the bases without retiring a batter in the fifth frame, and all three runners came around to score after his departure. Anderson hasn't been sharp this spring, as he's posted a 10.64 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB over 11 innings. Nonetheless, his veteran status limits the level of concern about his performance in exhibition play, and Anderson is locked into a spot near the top of the Angels' regular-season rotation.