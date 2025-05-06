Tyler Anderson News: Steady in no-decision

Anderson allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out seven over 6.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

This was a fourth straight quality start for Anderson, and it was also his longest outing of the season. The seven strikeouts were a season high for the southpaw, who has stepped up his game early in 2025 to be a reliable starter for the Angels. He's at a 2.68 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 34:15 K:BB over 40.1 innings across seven starts this season. His velocity has been down this year, with an average fastball at 88.8 mph compared to 89.4 mph in 2024, but he's never overwhelmed batters with sheer velocity in the past. He's lined up for a home start versus the Orioles over the weekend.