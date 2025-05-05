Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Callihan headshot

Tyler Callihan Injury: Suffers fractured forearm

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2025 at 6:40pm

Callihan has been diagnosed with a fractured left forearm after exiting Monday's game against Atlanta.

Callihan was removed from Monday's matchup against Atlanta early after crashing hard into the outfield wall. He's presumably looking at a lengthy absence given the severity of the injury, but the club is unlikely to have a timetable for his return until later on in his recovery. Skipper Terry Francona noted after the game that Callihan is headed back to Cincinnati to schedule surgery, per Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News.

Tyler Callihan
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now